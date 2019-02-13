Singles Valentine’s event with author of “40 Dates in 4 Months”

JJ Conway, author of “40 Dates in 4 Months”, is welcoming singles to the 4th annual Free Singles Valentine’s Dinner at Retro 521.

Find more information in the release below:

Bossier City, LA. Event date: 14 Feb 2019. Registration 6:45pm. Cost: Free.

The first 10 to arrive will receive a free book signed by the author. This dinner is free for singles and full price ($45) for non-singles who are just looking to do something a little different this Valentine’s Day. Free tickets can be picked up in person at Retro 521 Coffeeshop and can also be reserved on Eventbrite for a convenience fee of $5.

Why a Valentine’s Dinner for Singles?

So much of the hype around Valentine’s Day pushes singles to feel dissatisfied with themselves. It’s all about how to find a partner, how to get a date, how not to be alone. Even if someone is happy being single, there’s the message that “something must be wrong with you if you don’t want a relationship right now.” Forget that! It’s ok to want to find a partner, and it’s okay to be happy being single. Being single doesn’t equal defectiveness. There’s nothing wrong with a season of singleness, and this dinner offers singles an evening of enjoyment and encouragement.

