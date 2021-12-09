Southern University Shreveport Louisiana to hold Toys for Tots drive-through drop off day

FILE – A doll based on the upcoming Walt Disney Studios film “Mulan” is displayed in the toy section of a Target department store, April 30, 2020, in Glendale, Calif. As supply chain bottlenecks create shortages on many items, some charities are struggling to secure holiday gift wishes from kids in need. They’re reporting they can’t find enough items in stock, or are facing shipping delays both in receiving and distributing the gifts. The founder of the organization One Simple Wish says many gift requests for gaming consoles and electronic items submitted to the charity have been out of stock. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SUSLA’s Veterans Upward Bound program is hosting a toy drive on Monday to support the Toys for Tots program this year.

Two locations will be accepting unwrapped toys on Dec. 13. Donations can be brought to the main campus from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and to the downtown campus metro center from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Director of the SUSLA Veteran’s Upward Bound Program Urina Holt says, “Here at SUSLA we believe if we deliver a message of hope to our younger generation that it will share some love in this community, with all that’s going on, that there are still people who love and are willing to share and give.”

Marine Toys for Tots brings holiday cheer to children who would not otherwise have Christmas gifts through toy donations, literacy programs, and more.