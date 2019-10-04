Support local businesses at the Bossier City Makers Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Your money matters, which is why the largest gathering of local artists and makers in Louisiana is heading to Bossier City. The Bossier City Makers Fair is Saturday, October 5 at the Louisiana Boardwalk from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At this free, unique artisans fair shoppers can find one-of-a-kind, handmade items all while supporting artists right here in Louisiana. Families can also enjoy bouncy houses and several food trucks.

For more information, visit: www.bossiercitymakersfair.com

