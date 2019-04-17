Live Now
Democratic Primary Debate

The Magic of Eric Eaton heads to Shreveport

Events

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The_Magic_of_Eric_Eaton_on_NBC_0_20190417124241

Comedy Magician Eric Eaton is touring the south and hitting Shreveport on Saturday, April 26th. 

The 20-year-old magician has performed in front of some big names including Lou Ferrigno and Jay Pharoah. He’ll perform at 7 p.m. April 26th at Stem Events on Live Ave. 

Check out the video for a look at one of his fan favorite magic tricks! 

Check out Eric Eaton on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheMagicOfEricEaton or Instagram: www.instagram.com/themagicofericeaton

Learn more about his Shreveport performance and how to buy tickets by clicking <<< HERE. >>>

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss