The Magic of Eric Eaton heads to Shreveport

Comedy Magician Eric Eaton is touring the south and hitting Shreveport on Saturday, April 26th.

The 20-year-old magician has performed in front of some big names including Lou Ferrigno and Jay Pharoah. He’ll perform at 7 p.m. April 26th at Stem Events on Live Ave.

Check out Eric Eaton on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheMagicOfEricEaton or Instagram: www.instagram.com/themagicofericeaton

