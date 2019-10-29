“Time to Boogie” dance gives back to local students while honoring Tiffany Pippenger

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first annual “Time to Boogie” fundraiser dance raises money for local students while honoring Tiffany Pippenger, a Bossier City wife and mother who died in 2017.

“Time to Boogie” is hosted by the Tiffany Strong Scholarship Foundation, which takes place this Saturday, November 2 at the LeBossier Event Center inside of the Clarion Hotel in Bossier City from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. All proceeds from the 70’s themed dance party fund scholarships for graduating Bossier Parish students heading to any Louisiana college or university.

Purchase tickets by clicking here and learn more below:

The “Time to Boogie” Dance will feature live music from Dr. Ted and the Only FUNKtion Band as well as appetizers, a silent auction, a cash bar, and a raffle. Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased online at EventBrite.com (use keyword “Tiffany Strong”) or in-person at Lucky Palace Chinese Restaurant in Bossier City.

Attire is casual. All proceeds from this fundraiser event will fund scholarships for graduating Bossier Parish students heading to any Louisiana college or university. The Clarion Hotel is located at 4000 Industrial Drive in Bossier City.

The Tiffany Strong Scholarship Foundation was established to honor the memory of Tiffany Pippenger of Bossier City, a wife and mother who died in 2017. Pippenger was only 30 years old. Tiffany’s mother, Holly Lim, is the well-known manager of Lucky Palace Chinese Restaurant in Bossier City.

Other loved ones of Pippenger who wish to honor her life with this fundraiser event include: Miles Lim, stepfather; Corey Pippenger, husband; McKinley Pippenger, daughter; Torie Little, sister; and Brian Little, brother-in-law.

For information on sponsoring the “Time to Boogie” fundraiser dance, contact Melinda Coyer at (318) 422-6078. Monetary donations to the scholarship fund may be mailed to: The Tiffany Strong Foundation, Attention: Holly Lim/Melinda Coyer, 10 Fairmont Circle, Bossier City, LA 71111. To contribute an item to the silent auction, contact Pam Gray at (318) 218-5580, Becky Seiden at (318) 780-5666, or Gay Verges at (318) 423-2605. To keep up with updates from event organizers, like the Tiffany Strong Scholarship Foundation page on Facebook by searching @TiffanyStrongScholarshipFoundation.

