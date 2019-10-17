Wiley College offers several community events for 2019 homecoming

MARSHALL, TX (KTAL/KMSS) – Wiley College is celebrating homecoming from Sunday, October 27 through Saturday, November 2 in Marshall, Texas. The community can enjoy several free community events along with the homecoming game.

Here’s a list of just a few of the several Wiley Homecoming events:

Tuesday, October 29

Mind, Body and Soul Wellness Fair

Fred T. Long Student Union Front

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community health vendors will be in attendance including local physicians offering free screenings. This event is free and open to the public

Thursday, October 31

Gospel Expo and Student Showcase

Julius S. Scott, Sr. Chapel

7:30 p.m.,

The Wiley College Choir will perform as well as student performers. This event is free and open to the public.

Saturday, November 2

Homecoming Parade

Beginning at Wiley Ave.

9:30 a.m.

The community is invited to view the parade as we march through Marshall. The parade is followed by a tailgate for students, alumni and Wildcat fans at 11 a.m. on the lawn of the Alumni Gym.

Saturday, November 2

Homecoming Game

Alumni Gym

2 p.m.

The homecoming game includes both men’s and women’s teams going head-to-head with Philander Smith College. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for students with a valid ID.

Student Affairs and several campus departments have come together to plan these events and several more. For more information, visit: www.wileyc.edu/homecoming

