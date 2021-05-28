Fair vendors “excited” to return for Mudbug Madness Festival

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After missing last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mudbug Madness returns to Shreveport’s Festival Plaza during Memorial Day Weekend.

In its 37th year, the festival has a deeper meaning this time around.

“Last year when COVID hit, that was like the first time that COVID was real and the pandemic was real, to not have Mudbug Madness for a year,” said Jay Whatley, who also won the festival’s crawfish eating contest for the third time in a row.

“When you think of all the awesome festivals, and there are so many – Mudbug Madness is just at the epicenter of that.”

The celebration was the city’s first big event to get canceled at the beginning of the pandemic. This severely affected fair vendors, musicians and small businesses.

“Everybody did their best with small business assistance and PPP, but we’re just glad to be back making real money,” said Terri Mathews, owner of Gumbeaux Productions.

The weekend brings new opportunities for vendors, that are ready to get back to work.

“And all the adversity that we’ve gone through over the last year, I am so excited to be here at Mudbug 37,” said Karanda Tucker, owner Kajun Korner Food Express.

“I’m going to serve these people up some great food, today tomorrow and Saturday. And I cannot wait.”

Meanwhile, organizers are hoping to make up for lost time.

“We’re going to set the bar pretty high,” Mathews said.

Mudbug Madness runs 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Memorial Day Weekend. For more information, you can visit their website.