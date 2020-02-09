Fallen deputy honored in local blood drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office hosted LifeShare Blood Centers to host a drive Saturday in memory of Deputy Scott Pine. He was killed in the line of duty in 2014.

The fallen deputy graduated from Airline High and attended LSU. There he met his wife and moved to Florida and had three children. He worked in banking for years until he decided to go to the police academy, eventually joining the Orange County Police Department.

According to his older sister Angela Mills, two years later he was shot and killed in the line of duty in February 2014.

“Scott was a great guy. He loved the Lord. He loved his family. He loved LSU, and he loved to give blood too. So that’s why we do this,” said Mills.

Lt. Walt Hollis with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office attended the event in support of the cause and says law enforcement is family, regardless of where they are in the country.

“He’s missed as a community member, but he’s missed as a law enforcement officer with the sacrifice he made.”

The goal for the blood drive was to gather 45 units, and they surpassed that goal by attaining 46.

