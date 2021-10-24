Fast Cars & Food Trucks event: ‘It’s a good time,’ says owner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Sewing Shop held its quarterly “Fast Cars and Food Trucks” event Sunday in the Shreve City shopping center.

The event featured around 150 automobiles on display along with 45 vendors and food trucks, as well as art and crafts.

“I’ve got some people who want to do it more cause it’s such a great turnout,” said Steve Cobb, the organizer of the event and the owner of the Sewing Shop. He said roughly 6500 people or more would usually come to this quarterly event.

“It’s a lot of people. It’s a good time,” Cobb said.

The event, which lasted from 11 AM to 5PM, was free to the public, and pets were welcome too!