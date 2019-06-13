Father’s Day gift ideas: Inspirational book written by local father

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We’re honoring dads this week ahead of Father’s Day.

Still looking for a gift idea for dad? Local mental health specialist and father Alex T. Ray has released his first book “The Push Swinger: Getting Pushed into your Purpose” which would be a great read for fathers.

Ray’s book emphasizes the importance of mentorship. It is now available on Amazon. Buy it here: www.amazon.com

If you need mental health services, you can reach Alex T. Ray at 318-393-0890. He provides services for children and adults.

