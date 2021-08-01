‘Feed the Need’: Organizations help feed the Shreveport community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two organizations – Shelley Hammond Masonic Lodge #247 and Bossier Parish NAACP – came together Saturday to support Christian Services by feeding the Shreveport community.

The event, which has been in the works for about three months, was to take some of the pressure off Christian Services staff members, as they work serving breakfast and lunch 364 days of the year.

“A lot of people can take simple things for granted, and food is one thing that is life-sustaining and to where a lot of people don’t think about. And you got a lot of people that don’t have that privilege, and even if it’s just one meal, it’s very appreciated,” said Starsky Murrell, a worship master from Shelley Hammond Masonic Lodge #247.

Al Moore, the executive director of Christian Services, said Saturday was a “special day,” and he’s glad they were all able to collaborate to help feed the needy.

But it’s more than just feeding people, he said. It’s also about involvement.

“They [volunteers] serve the clients and actually talk to them,” Moore said.

The organizations were expecting to feed somewhere between 80- 120 people on Saturday. Also, anyone who is willing to sponsor Christian Services is advised to call (318)-221-4857.

