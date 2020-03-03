Fifth annual Shamrock Shuffle raises money to help military families

Barksdale Spouses Club will host the 5th annual Shamrock Shuffle on March 7, 2020.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Barksdale Spouses’ Club (BSC) will host the 5th annual Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The fun begins at 4:00 p.m. at Marilynn’s Place located at 4041 Fern Avenue in Shreveport.

The race raisses money for the BSC Scholarship Program and local and national charities which serve local service members and their families. All participants will receive free coffee, beignets, and one complimentary beer.

During the after party, a percentage of purchases at Marilynn’s place will be contributed towards the Scholarship Program.

The Barksdale Spouses’ Club gives back to the community by being a philanthropic and social organization that supports airmen, military spouses, and dependents. Last year, the BSC contributed $20,000 to charities and military scholarships.

