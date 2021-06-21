Fill out survey, tell city leaders where you’d like federal dollars spent in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — City leaders want to hear your input on how you think federal dollars should be spent in Shreveport.

Mayor Adrian Perkins has been holding community listening sessions to discuss the areas where residents would want to use federal funds.

Perkins said there is still time for you to fill out the survey. You will be asked to rank four areas in order of importance from the highest to the lowest.

Here are the current results:

Public Safety – 30%

Infrastructure – 27%

Economic Development – 24%

Technology – 19 %

To complete the survey visit http://www.shreveportla.gov.