First Bossier honors first responders

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-First Bossier Church honored the men and women who put their lives on the line each day with a special service.

Family and friends throughout the ARK-LA-TEX gathered to thank and encourage every firefighter, law enforcement and military personnel.

People received free breakfast and lunch. The church also offered each first responder a gift to show their appreciation.

“They’re so friendly and it makes us as first responders. It makes us feel really good inside to have somebody roll out the red carpet for us like this,” said Steve Prator, Caddo Sheriff’s Office.

The church also awarded one firefighter, law enforcement and military personnel a hero of the year award.