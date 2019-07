It’s an event centered around networking and growing your business.

The “First Business Thursday” event is August 1st in downtown Shreveport. It’s from 5:30pm – 8pm at The Office Hub at 331 Milam Street.

The cost is $5 and the Shreveport Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce will be the special guest.

The business mixer will be hosted by Tiffiny Giovanna and is sponsored by RNL Authentics LLC.