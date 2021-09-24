From corn mazes to ghost tours, here’s a roundup of fun fall activities around the ArkLaTex

(KTAL/KMSS) – Fall has arrived and everyone around ArkLaTex has plenty of options for seasonal events and activities. Whether you’re looking for a pumpkin patch, corn maze, haunted house, or a ghost tour near you, here are some of the best-known seasonal fun and frights in the ArkLaTex for all ages!

Jump to: Haunted Houses / Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes, & Fall Fun

Ghost Tours

Famous haunted locations around the ArkLaTex offer ghost tours, where you can learn local history and possibly spot something spooky.

Shreveport, LA Logan Mansion Halloween Tours 2021

725 Austen Place, Shreveport, LA 71101

Oct 16, 23, 30, 31: begins at 1 p.m. / 3 p.m. / 5 p.m. / 7 p.m. / 9 p.m.

$25.00 general admission $10.00 children 10 and under

Anyone younger than 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Please use this link to purchase tickets.

Limit of twenty people during each tour.

The Logan Mansion will enforce COVID-19 regulations for the safety of our guests and staff. There are stairs involved in this tour.

Jefferson, TX Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk

123 W. Austin St. Jefferson, TX 75657

Meet in front of the Kahn Hotel

Fridays & Saturdays 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Adult prices $20 Children 6 – 11 $10 Children under 5 Free

Can purchase tickets online or at 7:30 before the tour in person.

Texarkana, AR Haunted Texarkana Ghost Walk

116 W. Broad St. Texarkana, AR 75501

Meet at the Kress Gap across from the Bi-State Building

Fridays & Saturdays starting at 8:00 p.m.

$15 admission

No children under 10 or strollers are allowed on the tour.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Broken Bow, OK Broken Bow Asylum

805 N. Bock St. Broken Bow, OK 74728

Oct 1 – Oct 30

Fridays & Saturdays

Horror Movies on the Lawn begins at 9:00 p.m.

$10 admission

Ghost hunts 12:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m.

$15 admission

Oct 13 – Oct 28

Wednesdays & Thursdays

Haunted History Tours & Public Paranormal

$15 admission

Jump to: Ghost Tours / Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes, & Fall Fun

Haunted Houses

Monsters and more wait to meet you in the dark, these are not for the faint of heart.

Bossier City, LA NecroManor Haunted House: Kult of Halloween

505 Boardwalk Blvd., Bossier City LA 71111 beneath the Texas St. Bridge

Oct 1 – 31

Fridays & Saturdays 6:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Sundays 6:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Halloween 6:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

$10.00 admission

Haughton, LA The Devil’s Knot Haunted Trail

2663 Mayflower Rd. Haughton, LA 71037

Fridays & Saturdays 7:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

$25 admission $40 fast pass

Waiver must be signed for minors to participate.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Cash needed for merchandise and food trucks.

Natchitoches, LA Dark Woods Haunted Attraction

4343 University Parkway, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Oct 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, & 30 6:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Oct 21 & 31 6:30 p.m. – 10: 00 p.m.

$30 combo ticket for both attractions $45 fast pass

One year and younger are not permitted. Older children are at the discretion of the parents.

Monroe, LA Evil Visions Haunted House

501 Desiard St. Monroe, LA 71201

Oct 1-Nov 6

Fridays & Saturdays 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Sunday Oct 17 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Sunday Oct 24 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Halloween 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

$15.00 general admission $25 fast pass $70 VIP

El Dorado, AR El Dorado Haunt

2974-2984 Haynesville Highway El Dorado, AR 71730

at the ballfields in Parkers Chapel off of Highway 15 if the weather permits.

Oct 14, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, 31 7:00 p.m. – no closing time listed

$15 general admission

Talco, TX The Asylum Haunted House

205 N Broad St, Talco, TX 75487

Oct 1-31

Fridays & Saturdays 7:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Halloween 7:30 – 10:00 p.m.

$15 general admission $20 general admission with fast pass

New Boston, TX The Haunted Basement

Basement of the Music Country USA Theater

142 N Elm St N. New Boston, TX 75570

Oct 22 & 23, 29-31 7:00 p.m. – no closing time listed

$10 admission

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. All customers entering the Haunted Basement must sign a release of liability.

Jump to: Ghost Tours / Haunted Houses

Corn Mazes, Pumpkin Patches, & Fall Fun

With pumpkins, hayrides, corn mazes, barnyard animals and more these places are great places for family fun. Many have special activities for children, take reservations for groups or classes, and nighttime spooky events. Offerings and events vary so be sure to check the websites of the location you plan to visit!

Shreveport, LA DixieMaze Farms

9596 Sentell Rd, Shreveport, LA 71107

Sept 25 – Nov 6

Wednesdays & Thursdays 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Fridays & Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Sundays 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Hours differ the week of Caddo/Bossier Fall Break Oct 11-16

$13.79 farm adventure pass

$21.14 farm season pass

$27.57 fright nights

$36.76 fright nights speed pass

$41.36 fright nights season pass

$50.55 fright nights season pass with speed pass

Shreveport, LA Pumpkin Shine On-Line

Betty Virginia Park

3901 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

iShuttle provided at Dillard’s 4:00-8:00 p.m.

(Mall St. Vincent)

Admission is free

*Rain date is October 20, 2021

Shreveport, LA JLSB Pumpkin Patch at Provenance

1968 Bridgewater Ave. Shreveport, LA 71106

Sept 27 – Oct 29

Mondays – Thursdays 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Fridays 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 12:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

$1 to $35 depending on size and variety of pumpkin. All ages are welcome to walk around the patch. Various children’s activities on Saturdays and Sundays.

Masks are not required, however, people are welcome to wear a mask if it makes them feel more comfortable.

Shreveport, LA St. Luke’s Pumpkin Patch

6012 Youree Dr in Shreveport, LA 71105

Sept 26 – Oct 31

Mondays – Saturdays 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sundays 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

No pets or professional photography allowed.

Contact St. Lukes for field trip info for teachers and daycares. stlukespumpkinpatch@gmail.com

Arcadia, LA PaPa Simpson’s Farm

Take Interstate 20 Exit 69 in Arcadia, travel Highway 151 North for 2 ½ miles; Turn left at Alabama Baptist Church onto Rich Road and follow the signs to MiMi’s Country Cottage. Please do not turn in at the gate that says “PaPa Simpson’s Farm.” Drive to the top of the hill and you will see MiMi’s Country Cottage. This is where the tour will start. The farm is located approximately 4 ½ miles from exit 69.

Sept 25 – Oct 31

Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sundays 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

$10 admission for barnyard activities

Texarkana, TX Noble Oaks Farms

1986 FM 559 Texarkana, TX 75503

Sept 25 – Oct 31

Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sundays 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Groups on other days by appointment only.

$13 admission ages 3+

$11 Miltary with ID & Seniors 60+

$11 groups of 15+ paying with one transaction