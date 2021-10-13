Fundraiser aims to help family of Bossier City’s PIO

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fundraiser to help the family of Bossier City’s Public Information Officer Traci Ponder after she suffered a heart attack earlier this year is taking donations Thursday at a local restaurant.

Ponder remains in the hospital after suffering a heart attack back in August 2021. El Portillo in Shreveport will host a fundraiser on October 13th for Ponder’s family. The restaurant will donate proceeds from their sales that day to her family. Mayor Tommy Chandler encourages people to help during this difficult time.

“She’s Progressing day by day, said Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler. “It would be great if everybody went over and honored her by giving to her fundraiser, it would be great.”

The fundraiser is from 10:00 a.m. until & p.m. El Potrillo Youree Drive.