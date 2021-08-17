Fundraiser to be held for fallen Webster deputy and Doyline officer William “Billy” Collins

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Silver Star Smokehouse and the Bossier City Police Department are partnering together to host a fundraiser for a fallen deputy and police officer who was killed in the line of duty in early July.

According to BCPD, the fundraiser for the family of William Earl Collins Jr. will be held Monday, Aug. 30 at a Bossier City police station at 620 Benton Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Plate lunches will be sold and include:

Pulled pork sandwich on a sesame seed bun

2 oz of BBQ sauce

Au gratin potatoes

Collins was shot and killed during a service call at the home of the suspect, who was identified by his family as 59-year-old Mahlon Taylor of Doyline.

Collins and two Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Green Tree Street. When they arrived, LSP said Collins and deputies immediately began to take gunfire from Taylor. Gunfire was then exchanged and Collins was shot.

Collins was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead of those injuries.

Preorders for the fundraiser can be made via email at fundraiser2021@silverstarinc.net.