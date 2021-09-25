Funeral services held for Haughton football player who died unexpectedly last week

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services were held on Saturday for 17-year-old Christian “Bo” Smith, the Haughton football player who died unexpectedly Sept. 13.

The funeral was held in Haughton High School’s gym, where his family, friends, teachers, and teammates came to say goodbye.

Smith’s head football coach and athletic director, Jason Brotherton, said it was a sad day for everyone.

“Hopefully, the family can get some closure today, and our kids can get some closure. You know, be able to grieve and get that out. To be able to move forward beyond this, which is what Christian would want,” Brotherton said.

Smith’s teammates said they will miss their brother dearly.

“His size and how nice of a person he was,” teammate Demetrus Gladney said.

“Life is cut so short, and he was a great young man, sad moment when you got to attend something like this,” Haughton High School Principal David Haynie said.

Corey Howard, another teammate, said the funeral is not only for closure but to also celebrate Smith’s life.

“What he put on the table and how hard he went in practice. And how he good he was in games, as a person. He had a great character. We’re gonna miss him.”

Clinton Tembe said Smith was practically like family outside the football field.

“He actually got me my first job whenever I was struggling, most times. So, I would always be grateful for his family. “

“He was always there to lift up your day, always there to give you a hug when you needed one. Just somebody you could talk to about everything,” teammate Trevor Thomas said.

Brotherton said some of the teammates are trying to wrap their minds around Smith’s sudden death.

“Most of them haven’t dealt with anything like this in their life. As a program, we just trying to hug and love them up, help each one of them get through in their own way.”

Smith was described as a young man of few words, but a lot of smiles.