Geaux 4 Kids provides necessities for foster children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Geaux 4 Kids, Inc. needs your help providing and packing emergency items for children in foster care. The group will host ‘Give Back and Geaux Pack’ on Sunday, November 3rd from 11:-00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Louisiana State University Shreveport’s gym.

Volunteers will help fill Geaux Bags, which are care packages filled with about $100 worth of items ranging from pajamas to toiletries, depending on the age of the child. Donations are needed for the bags and volunteers are needed to assemble them.

Geaux 4 Kids, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which advocates for children in foster care and provides support for their well-being through various projects, programs, and collaborations. Founder K.C. Kilpatrick began the organization as an independent, grassroots effort after becoming a foster parent in 2013.

