SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport hosted their annual “Geaux Bald Shave Day” Thursday afternoon to benefit St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

St. Baldrick’s Foundation was created to raise funds for childhood cancer research. Before it was a non-profit organization that raised hundreds of millions of dollars, it was a challenge issued from one friend to another.

In 1999, Tim Kenny issued a challenge to two friends – he wanted them to think of a way to give back to their community after experiencing so much business success. In 2000 the first shaving event was held in New York City, and the rest is fundraising history.

According to their website, 300,000 children are diagnosed with cancer worldwide, and in the U.S., childhood cancer kills more children than AIDS, asthma, cystic fibrosis, congenital anomalies, and diabetes combined.

During the annual event, volunteers have their heads shaved or cut their hair to be donated. Whether it’s done in solidarity with a loved one who is battling cancer or as a fun way to give back the shaving event and others have enabled St. Baldrick’s to fund over $314 million in grants for childhood cancer research, that’s more than any organization aside from the U.S. government.

“As physicians, our job isn’t simply going to be to give the care; it’s also to be to give our time and efforts where it’s needed,” says Sarah Peytavin, the president of Geaux Bald Chapter at LSU Health Shreveport, adding she, too, once cut and donated her hair last year.

But this year, 45 students and faculty members either shaved or cut off their hair.

“I mean, it feels amazing, and I hope that it really does make an impact on this horrible disease,” says second-year student William Mullen, who donated $500.

Another student, Margaret Boston, donated $1,000, citing that it was inspired by her childhood friend who died from pediatric cancer when she was in High School.

“When I got to Med school, I learned about Geaux Bald St. Baldrick Foundation, and I learned that my friend was actually a St. Baldrick’s kid,” says Boston. She says she wants to continue donating until she graduates.

Meanwhile, Annalesa Fangui, said she had always wanted to shave off all of her hair but figured Thursday’s event was the perfect cause.

“It makes me feel really good. I’m really excited about it to be able to help everyone that I possibly can, and that’s what we are here for medical school for,” Fangui said.

Last year, LSUHS Geaux Bald Chapter raised $70,000. As of Thursday evening, they’ve raised $60,000.

They will be accepting donations through the end of the month. The goal is to exceed their previous year’s record.

