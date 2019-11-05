Gingerbread House holds annual partners in prevention luncheon

About one in 10 children experience sexual abuse before their 18th birthday.

Each year the ”Gingerbread House” holds a ”Partners in Prevention” luncheon to raise awareness and money to help victims.

The keynote speaker was Bre Lasley, who survived an attempted murder.

Lasley and her younger sister were attacked inside their home in Salt Lake City, Utah back in September of 2015.

Bre has now founded an organization called Fight Like Girls.

“After I survived my attempted murder, I found out that only 20 percent of women fight back, so 80 percent of women are left vulnerable for rape and murder and I wanted to change those stats,” said Bre Lasley.

The Gingerbread House documents 64 new cases of abuse each month.

