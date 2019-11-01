Gingerbread House prepares for “Partners in Prevention’ luncheon

The Gingerbread House “Partners in Prevention” luncheon takes place Tuesday, November 5th at noon at the Horseshoe Casino. Bre Lasley will be the keynote speaker. She survived an attempted murder and co-founded an organization with Elizabeth Smart, titled FightLikeGirls.org.

Lasley will share the story of how she fought back to save her life and save her sister. The goal is to inspire more people to fight off those who may attempt to attack others.

“The 6 minutes we fought out attacker were crucial to our survival. Police told us a mere 20% of girls fight back, which means 80% of girls are being raped and/or murdered. Every single minute since the 6 minutes of physically fighting a man who was trying to kill me has been just as crucial to my continued survival. I looked for help, but wasn’t sure where to go. I felt ashamed and embarrassed to talk to anyone, especially a therapist, about my debilitating fear, depression, anxiety, and everything else I was fighting. It seemed like the world kept going while I was stuck all because of someone else’s stupid choices,” shared Lasley. “I started Fight Like Girls to help raise awareness that self defense is just as mental, emotional, and spiritual as it is physical.” ​

