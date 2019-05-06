Give for Good returns on Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - (KTAL/KMSS) Give for Good returns Tuesday to give you the chance to donate to local charities and non-profits.
The 24-hour online giving challenge was launched six years ago by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana.
In 2018 the Community Foundation of North Louisiana raised over $1.86 million.
The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is also participating.
Click here to donate to the Food Bank of NWLA. Click here for more information on Give for Good.
More Stories
-
As Star Wars fans celebrate "May the Fourth Be With You", the
-
Arkansas State Police said a Smackover teen was killed in a fatal car…
-
Film and TV Star Hill Harper is on a mission to help people open the…
Celebrating Women
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.