Give for Good returns on Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - (KTAL/KMSS) Give for Good returns Tuesday to give you the chance to donate to local charities and non-profits.

The 24-hour online giving challenge was launched six years ago by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana.

In 2018 the Community Foundation of North Louisiana raised over $1.86 million.

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is also participating.

Click here to donate to the Food Bank of NWLA. Click here for more information on Give for Good.