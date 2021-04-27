GIVE NOW: East Texas Giving Day underway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) East Texas Giving Day is well underway.

The 18 hour fundraising push began this morning and will continue through Midnight.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.

The categories that these non-profits cover include: animals, children’s education, helping victims of sex trafficking, keeping today’s youth out of drugs and alcohol, and so many more.

Well over 200 organizations are set to benefit from the donations raised.

