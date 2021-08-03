Gold Standard: Meet the Langs

In honor of the Olympics, NBC 6 is highlighting our neighbors who set the Gold Standard. We introduce you to a husband and wife who are small business owners with big hearts.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dr. Morgan Lang’s job is improving smiles and you’ll rarely see her without one.

“She is the most kind,” says husband Eric Lang. “Everyone thinks that she is their best friend and I am lucky to have her as my best friend.”

Eric Lang is the business manager of Lang Orthodontics. He handles the books while she handles the patients. Together they handle a variety of charitable causes.

The list of their favorites includes Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Junior League of Shreveport Bossier, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, YMCA and Boys and Girls Club.

“And one of the things we do in the schools is the oral hygiene program where they learn how to brush and take care of their teeth,” said Dr. Lang. “One of the things those children do to give back is they color cards in our Geaux Smile Club. And these cards are then delivered to different communities and charities around town. They go to nursing homes, Meals on Wheels, military heroes.”

The Langs teach their own children an important value they learned at a young age.

“It was instilled in me when I was young child and it was instilled in my wife when she was a young child… just to give back and just to be kind,” said Eric.

“And really kindness costs you nothing,” Dr. Lang explained.

They continue to make sure the smiles go well beyond their office.

“For us community is everything,” Eric shared. “It’s supported us so much that’s why we love giving back to the community.”