Golden Circle class packs gift-filled shoe boxes for children

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s the season to be giving and the Golden Circle Class of First Baptist- Texarkana packed gift-filled shoe boxes for children this Christmas.

The golden circle class is made of about 90 ladies who meet on a weekly basis throughout the year to collect items that fill the boxes.

The group started 15 years ago and they packed about 200-300 boxes. This year, 10,300 boxes were packed. The goal is always ten percent more than the previous year.

“We all participate in this all year long. We have two Christmas bazaars and garage sales to be able to pay the postage which is over $93,000 on these boxes at $9.00 a shoe box. So our class is the main participation,” Susan Potter, Chair of Samaritan’s Purse Shoe Box Project said.

In addition to the 10,300 boxes packed. First Baptist Texarkana packed 1,000 boxes.

“It’s a good way for us to be able to share the love of Christ around the world without actually being able to go to these places,” First Baptist Missions Director, Mike Beck.

The Christmas bazaar is open to the public and the sale runs Thursday, November 21st through Saturday, November 23rd.

Aall proceeds will be used for shipping costs. The sale is located at 1901 College Dr. in Texarkana, Texas.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.