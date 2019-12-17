Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys host 7th annual bike giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Christmas holiday was made a little brighter for some local families, thanks to Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys.

The Louisiana law firm hosted its 7th annual bike giveaway this past weekend across the state.

One of the giveaways took place in Shreveport.

‘He’s a great philanthropist giving back to the community and it was a big help this year. We have seven kids so being able to provide at least my girls with a really big gift on Gordon McKernan was amazing and I couldn’t thank him enough’ said one local mother.

In all, over 400 bicycles were given away.

