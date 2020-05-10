Graduated Southwood High School senior wins brand new car for college in Precious Memories Mortuary giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One graduated Southwood High School senior won a brand new blue colored Honda Civic in a drawing giveaway by Precious Memories Mortuary. While practicing social distancing, they offered the car outside of their business in honor of the senior not being able to walk during graduation because of COVID-19.

He was one out of ten seniors across Caddo Parish that Precious Memories chose in their 2020 Senior Adoption event to offer scholarship funds and promised laptops for college. To enter, seniors had to write personal essays as to why they should be adopted by the May 1, 2020 deadline. Only one senior could win the car in a raffle drawing after they all received their funds.

“I’m excited. I mean, I don’t know what to say. It’s a blessing. I wasn’t expecting for them call my number. I don’t know,” said Turner, “Thank you so much, not for even the car, but just all of it. Thank you for taking the time out to read my essay and everything.”

Turner wrote his essay about setting goals all throughout high school to make sure he achieves every accomplishment that will pave the way for his future. He was senior class vice president, national honor society’s president and graduated top ten percent of his class.

“It was like a misfortune, but basically with the adopt a senior so many blessings came out of it from not actually having our graduation on the day that we were suppose to have it, but we still getting one that I’m thankful for, and it’s still other stuff that’s being replaced with it, ya know?

He’ll be attending Grambling State University in the fall and plans on double majoring in the Criminal Justice with Psychology with dreams of becoming a criminal defense attorney. He previously had a 2001 Jeep, but he says he plans on fixing up and giving to his sister. His mother, Johnetra Turner says they’re beyond grateful for the gift.

Chaddrick Rachl is a funeral attendant for Precious Memories, and says that they wanted to give the seniors something they could still be excited about despite COVID-19 taking away their prom, other event and graduation walks. They wanted to be a continued blessing outside of the business for their community.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.