ArkLaTex forestry forum set for March 10

SHREVEPORT, La. (LSU AgCenter) – Issues affecting the forestry industry will be featured at the 35th Annual Ark-La-Tex Forestry Forum to be held March 10 at the LSU Shreveport University Center.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the program will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A sponsored lunch will be provided.

Early registration is $25 per person and must be received by March 3. Late registration is $30.

The LSU Shreveport University Center is located at 1 University Place in Shreveport.

Forum topics include:

— Managing pine and hardwood species, LSU AgCenter professor Michael Blazier.

— Latent pine mortality following a ground fire and updates on pest and diseases affecting Louisiana forestlands, United States Forest Service entomologist Wood Johnson.

— Silviculture for current markets, Mississippi State University professor Randy Rousseau.

— Current Issues for Ark-La-Tex forest landowners, Louisiana Forestry Association Executive Director Buck Vandersteen.

— Consumer products and forestry industry needs, Jeremy Poirier with International Paper.

— Bird management, Ashley Waguespack with Quail Forever/Pheasants Forever.

— Components of a successful herbicide program, Robby Keen with Red River Specialties.

— Growth, yield and technology, Louisiana Tech University assistant professor Curtis Vanderschaff.

The meeting qualifies for 4.5 Category 1 continuing education credits for the Society of American Foresters and six continuing education credits for Louisiana Forestry Association Certified Logger Education.

For more information, contact LSU AgCenter forestry agent Valerie West at vwest@agcenter.lsu.edu or 318-965-2326.