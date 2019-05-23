Burden Museum & Gardens offers summertime activities

BATON ROUGE, La. — As the calendar turns to summer, Burden Museum & Gardens offers many activities to help people enjoy the changing seasons.

Special summertime events

On Monday through Friday, June 3 to 7, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, the LSU Rural Life Museum will conduct the Rural Life Apprentice Program. During the weeklong summer camp, Louisiana artisans and junior docents will introduce children to 19th century traditional crafts, such as blacksmithing, open-hearth cooking, tintype photography and early textile processes as well as everyday domestic skills. Each day, the apprentices will be able to create and bring home what they made. Open to children entering the fourth through eighth grades. Advance registration is required. Camp fee is $100 per child. An online registration form is at http://bit.ly/2WzN466.

On Saturday, June 15, from 8 a.m. to noon, the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden will present Garden Fest. Garden Fest focuses on locally grown and produced foods and beverages. Visitors will be able to tour various gardens and take a hayride to vegetable trial plots to taste new vegetable varieties. Complimentary food and beverages will include omelets from the Louisiana Egg Commission and bloody marys from Mason’s Grill while other foods will be on sale from local food trucks. Information sessions about gardening, nature and environmental programs will run from 9 to 11 a.m. along with an “Ask an Expert” plant and gardening tent. Children’s activities will feature water slides (bring your swimsuits) and the opportunity to see old farm tractors. Admission is $5 per person. Children ages 3 and under will be admitted at no charge.

On Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Botanic Gardens at Burden will host the Baton Rouge Orchid Society Show. Orchids will be on display and for sale in the Ione Burden Conference Center from vendors across the Gulf Coast. Regional orchid growers and collectors will create works of art with the orchids on display. Orchid supplies will also be sold. Orchid Society members will be available to offer growing and maintenance advice and demonstrate potting techniques. The event is open and free to the public.

On Monday through Friday, July 22 to 26, the Botanic Gardens at Burden will host a Byzantine icon workshop from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Participants will learn how to create an icon using gold leaf and traditional painting techniques that date back 2,000 years. No art experience is required. Lunches and all materials are included in the fee. Registration is $350 per person. Email Diana Wells at dianawells1548@gmail.com to reserve your place or click here for a registration form. Enrollment is limited.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.