Finding local blueberries during the pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU AgCenter) – Blueberry growers are hoping to avoid the drastically reduced sales that some other farms have experienced because of lost markets as a result of the coronavirus.

With limited movement, it may be hard to find local berries in stores, but there are ways to get the produce that you want and stay safe in the process.

LSU AgCenter agent Mary Helen Ferguson said farmers market operations are altered, school lunchrooms are closed and restaurants have not been able to offer dine-in service.

Click here for more.