NBC 6 employees create community garden

One of the joys of summer is watching your garden grow, seeing your hard work pay off. NBC 6 employees are doing just that, with the community garden.

“We have 15 or 18 beds here, various vegetables and some herbs, that we tend and it’s all volunteer,” said Mark McKay, NBC 6 General Manager. “A couple of weeks ago we had a big clean out, volunteer party. All of the produce that’s grown is donated to the Food Bank.”

The most rewarding part is donating the harvest to those who need it most, through the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

“The great thing about it., it’s healthy food,” said Martha Marak, Executive Director, Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. “And healthy foods in our community are the most expensive foods for our clients to purchase.”

Marak says community gardens are an easy, inexpensive way for people to give back.

“It’s just so simple. With a less than dollar pack of seeds you can feed a lot of people,” said Marak. “o we’re really grateful for businesses like NBC 6 to identify land that’s not being used, buy a couple of packs of seeds and grow.”

“As broadcasters that’s part of our DNA to serve in the public interest,” said McKay. “And we often do that through wonderful news coverage, weather coverage, PSA’s and other community involvement that’s not quite as hands on as this.”