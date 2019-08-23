Hallsville city park improvements underway

HALLSVILLE, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hallsville, Texas city park which hasn’t seen new equipment since the 1960s is now getting an overdue facelift.

Community members have been working to revitalize the park for three years.

The city was able to recieve a grant from the state. The rest of the money they will match, bringing the total estimate for the park to $150,000.

“Originally our parks are probably well over 50 years old It’s had a little improvements over the years but nothing like what we’re doing now,” said board member Kim Cotton.

“This is the heart of the town. When anyone drives down highway 80, Highway 450 they see the park,” said chairwoman Taylor Miller.

“Hallsville got alot of pride, and this just makes it even better,” said mayor Jesse Casey.

The project is expected to be complete by the town’s popular western days event which is the first week of October.