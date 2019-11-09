Hempstead County prepares for Maleah Davis Memorial ceremony

FULTON, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Maleah Davis, a 4-year-old girl whose body was found in a wooded area on Interstate 30 in Arkansas, will be honored by the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department Saturday morning.

On June 4, 2019, Sheriff James Singleton requested a permit for a road sign from the Arkansas Transportation Department.

Singleton said he hopes the life of Maleah and all other missing children will be remembered forever.

“Anytime you deal with death the of a child, if it don’t tear you up there’s something wrong with you. We hope by establishing this memorial sign here everybody who comes over that bridge will eventually know who Maleah Davis.”

The installation of the sign was approved on July 24, 2019. Funds for the sign were donated by a local Hempstead County resident.

The memorial is set to begin tomorrow at 10:00 a.m right at Exit 18 off of Interstate 30. The ceremony is open to the public.

