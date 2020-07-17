Here’s your summer bucket list of fun things to do in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau is offering you a summer bucket list of exciting things to do with your family.

SBCTB officials compiled a list of 12 indoor and outdoor activities that you can do as part of their “Press Play” marketing campaign.

The purpose of the campaign is to increase tourism after a two-month, shelter-in-place order to combat COVID-19’s adverse effect on the community.

The Shreveport-Bossier Summer Bucket List consists of:

Stroll through the gardens of R.W. Norton Art Gallery, located at 4747 Creswell Avenue in Shreveport.

Eat stuffed shrimp at Orlandeaux’s Café, located at 4916 Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport.

Enjoy a scoop of ice cream at Sweetport, located at 3301 Line Avenue in Shreveport.

Swing through your favorite drive-thru daiquiri spot, various locations in Shreveport.

Drink a craft beer at Flying Heart Brewing and Pub, located at 700 Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City.

Strike a pose with Elvis Presley outside of the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, located at 705 Grand Avenue in Shreveport.

Explore the Red River National Wildlife Refuge, located at 150 Eagle Bend Point in Bossier City.

Frolic through the Sunflower Trail, various locations in Gilliam, Louisiana.

Cash in at a casino, various locations in Shreveport and Bossier City.

Stop and smell the roses at American Rose Center, located at 8877 Jefferson Paige Road in Shreveport.

Pick your own blueberries at Blueberry Hill, located at 5121 Bellevue in Haughton.

See sharks on the banks of the Red River at Shreveport Aquarium, located 601 Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport.

As participants check these fun summer activities off of their bucket list, screenshot the graphic below and tag Shreveport-Bossier: Louisiana’s Other Side on Facebook to share your photos.

For more information about things to do in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org.

