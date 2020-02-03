Live Now
Hollywood glamour invades Shreveport with the 2020 Robbys Red Carpet Party

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Robinson Film Center will host its 5th annual Hollywood-style fundraiser “The Robbys Red Carpet Party” on Saturday, February 8th. It begins at 7:00 p.m. at The Robinson located at 617 Texas Street in Downtown Shreveport.

While tickets are sold out for this year’s event, you can get the inside track for next year’s event by becoming a member. You can also donate to help support North Louisiana’s only nonprofit art house theater.

Click here to find out more Robinson Film Center and check the latest showtimes.

