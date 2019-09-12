Homer Housing Authority receives thousands dollars to upgrade security.

HOMER, La (KTAL/KMSS)- Public Housing Complexes in Webster Parish are receiving some much-needed security upgrades.

The Homer Housing Authority received 246,664.00 dollars in an emergency safety and security grant.

“I think we need it, very bad. Real bad over here,” said Melva Willis, Tenant. This comes after an uptick in violent crimes. Back in May a man was shot and killed by his neighbor.

“People shooting we had to run into the back of house and stuff,” said Willis.

The death of a tenant, several burglaries and drug activity made the Homer Housing Authority jump into action.

“The purpose of the grant is to protect the tenants. Not just be nosy,” said Debra Sarpy, Homer Housing Authority Director.

The money will be used to install high-definition cameras throughout the apartment complex, upgrade the locks on each tenant’s door and place license plate scanners at each entrance.

to monitor traffic.

“I’d rather them know that there and say I’m going to get caught and it will prevent the crime from happening,” said Sarpy.

The Homer Police Chief also thinks this money will help fight crime.

“People will feel more comfortable coming to police with information especially if it’s backed up by video,” said Van McDaniel, Homer Police Chief.

The Homer Housing Authority doesn’t have a definite date for when all of this will be installed. They’re still pricing equipment.