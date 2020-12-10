Skip to content
Honoring Healthcare Heros
Cowboys thank healthcare workers with Super Bowl LV trip
Video
Trending Stories
Weather
Two 14-year-olds arrested, accused of murdering Texas mom of 3 working side job for Uber Eats
Video
Over 200k Louisiana oil and gas jobs at risk after President Biden signs executive order, “This is really bad”
Video
Stimulus: Lawmakers urge Biden to offer recurring $2,000 ‘survival checks’
Louisiana Power Coalition seeks to reach immigrants who avoided 2020 Census
Video
Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker qualifies to run for an unprecedented 5th term
Video
California group wants to tear down portions of border wall to build binational park
Video
Louisiana lawmakers disapprove halting Keystone XL pipeline
Video
LDOE releases plan to help improve outcomes for all Louisiana children
Video
Allen Parish Family denied burial because of skin color; “People need to know. It’s just not right.”
Video
Standout Students
Salute the Badge
Gallery
Washington DC Bureau
Gallery
Newsfeed Now
Gallery
The Lynn Vance Show
Gallery
All in a Day’s Drive
Gallery
Don't Miss
Drone video: Huge section of iconic California highway washes away in storm
Video
Texas fifth-grader cashes in GameStop stock his mom gave him 2 years ago
Here’s what the Reddit-hedge fund battle means for your 401(k)
Wrong number leads to $150,000 Powerball prize for Iowa couple
Tulsa city leaders offering $10,000 to people willing to relocate
Video
Interest continues to grow in inaugural poet Amanda Gorman and her books
Oregon drivers stuck in snow get soon-to-expire vaccines