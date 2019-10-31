Hope High takes on Arkansas High in Battle of the Bridges

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hope High School is heading over to Razorback territory on Friday night to take on Arkansas High School.

What used to be a scrimmage is now a conference rivalry that has come to be known as “The Battle of the Bridges”.

“I think they want to go over there and beat them on their field because it’s a little payback and you know that’s what we’ve been trying to build it up is payback. Go over there and try to bring that trophy back here and beat them on their field like they did to us last season,” Hope Arkansas Head Football Coach, Phillip Turner said.

Friday night is the second annual battle of the bridge football game between the bobcats and razorbacks.

Both head coaches say they’re ready. Especially, Arkansas head football coach Barry Norton since the team is looking to bounce back from last week’s loss against Hot Springs.

“We feel good. our kids are prepared. I think we’ve had a good week of work. as the season goes on our goal is to get better and better. I think we’ve improved each and every ball game,” Arkansas High School Head Football Coach, Barry Norton said.

For hope’s head football coach, Phillip Turner, this win would mean a lot since the rivalry continues off the field.

“My wife teaches at Arkansas High over there. We get a lot of it both ways. You know calling, teasing, ‘hey y’all ready?’. So I think it’s going to be big for our kids and especially for me because of my wife. Bragging rights in the house,” Turner said.

Both coaches expect the game to be fun but competitive and they’re looking forward to see who wins it.

“If there’s a trophy involved we’d like to win it so it’s fun. I think it’s a really good rivalry and it will continue to be a good thing for many more years to come,” Norton said.

Both coaches encourage everyone to bundle up and cheer on their favorite team.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. tomorrow night at Arkansas High School.



