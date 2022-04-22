SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Nearly 700 volunteers are already registered for the Love Shreveport Citywide Cleanup on Saturday, according to the mayor’s office, but there is still time to sign up.

The Love Shreveport Citywide Cleanup is part of the City of Shreveport’s #CleanerShreveport campaign, in partnership with Shreveport Green, targeting opportunities to enrich and improve Shreveport.

Dozens of teams will be disbursed throughout Shreveport starting at 8 a.m. to help with the community cleanup effort.

Below are some of the locations where volunteers will be working:

Shreveport Police Department – Queensborough (Jewella at Nintock, Jackson, and Summer)

MLK Community Development Corporation – MLK area (Thomas E. Howard, Audrey Lane, David Raines and MLK at Blanche Street)

Ochsner – Kings Hwy at Linwood (two blocks N, S, E, W)

Shreveport Common/DDA – Shreveport common area and downtown (no specific site listed)

Mayor’s Office Team – Westport Ave (Pines Rd. at I-20)

Lakeside Acres Subdivision – Blanchard Rd at Lakeside Acres Subdivision

Shreveport Aquarium – Clyde Fant at Texas St., Cotton St.

BioMed – Claiborne Ave at Mansfield to Greenwood Rd and Mansfield

KTAL Team – Pierremont/Hollywood at I-49 (Pierremont – Henderson to I-49, Hollywood – St. Vincent to Linwood)

Southwood H.S. African American Studies Club – Walker Rd from Inner Loop to Flournoy Lucas

Teams will be able to bring their trash to the Fair Grounds from 8:00 a.m. to noon. The trash disposal area will be between the baseball stadium and I-20

There will be a celebration at the Fair Grounds with food, fun, and music in appreciation of the effort and to thank everyone who participated. Shreveport Green will be giving a prize for the group with the most volunteers.

If you are interested in joining the cleanup effort, click here.