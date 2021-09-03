Independence Bowl Foundation Announces “1st & Give” Philanthropic Endeavor

Contributed by: Independence Bowl Communications

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Independence Bowl Foundation and Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl introduced on Wednesday “1st & Give” – the new philanthropic endeavor of the bowl and foundation. The first event in this newly established endeavor will be the inaugural 1st & Give Charity Flag Football Tournament at Independence Stadium on Saturday, October 9.

The goal of 1st & Give is to raise the charitable giving profile of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and Independence Bowl Foundation – further serving the mission of the Independence Bowl Foundation of enhancing the community impact in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. Initiatives that the Foundation has participated in or initiated in the past – such as the Willis-Knighton Health System Community Service Scholarship, Extra Yard for Teachers donations and the “Show Your Independence” Art Contest – will now be a part of the 1st & Give endeavor.

“The Independence Bowl Foundation and Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl have been committed to the mission of serving the local Shreveport-Bossier City community since inception,” said Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Executive Director Missy Setters. “We are always searching for ways to enhance our impact on this area and the tremendous organizations in our cities, and establishing the 1st & Give philanthropic arm of the Independence Bowl Foundation will allow our organization to do just that. Through the years, we have joined with corporate partners on ways to give back and this allows us to enhance our efforts and those partnerships under one overall theme.”

1st & Give Charity Flag Football Tournament:

The inaugural 1st & Give Charity Flag Football Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, October 9 at Independence Stadium. Each team will consist of seven players – including at least two female players, and the entry fee for each team is $350. The full entry fee will be donated to the 501(c)3 charitable organization of each team’s choice. Players must be at least 18 years old, and the full rules and regulations of the tournament can be found at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com.

The tournament will be seven-on-seven flag football with play beginning at 10 a.m. It will begin with group play between teams in their respective divisions. Following group play, the highest-ranking teams from each division will advance to the playoff bracket to decide the winner of the tournament. The teams that come in first, second and third in the inaugural event will have the money in the pool donated to the charities that they chose to donate to.

“This is the most excitement our organization has had for a new event in a long time. Our goal with the 1st & Give Charity Flag Football Tournament is to provide a great avenue for the Independence Bowl and the other great businesses and organizations in our community to give to those in need,” explained Setters. “We want to create a fun environment for people in Shreveport-Bossier City to spread the giving to all the great charitable organizations that help serve our community.”

Notable local and regional organizations that have already submitted a team include KTAL News 6/KMSS FOX 33, Cintas and Roppolo’s Insulation. Roppolo’s will be supporting the Giving Bak Foundation as their charity. To submit a team, contact the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at 318.221.0712 or email Logan Lewis at logan@independencebowl.org or Jennifer Rider at jennifer@independencebowl.org.

Fans are invited to watch the tournament at Independence Stadium and participate in the charitable giving. Fans will have the opportunity to donate to one of the team’s charities before the tournament begins and throughout group play. All of the proceeds will be given to the charity of choice, and everyone who donates to the charity of the team that wins the tournament will be entered into a raffle to win prizes. People who donate to a team’s charity will receive one raffle ticket for every $20 donated.

While the tournament is being played, the Independence Bowl Foundation Annual Member Fish Fry will be held in the north endzone of the stadium. Johnny’s Catfish will be frying catfish, chicken tenders and french fries for all Independence Bowl Foundation members. College football games on the day of the tournament will be played on the Independence Stadium video board. A cash bar will be available for Independence Bowl Foundation members. There will be activities and entertainment for children of all ages.