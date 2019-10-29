Inmates eligible for parole could soon seek further education

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Some inmates could start earning college credit while serving time as early as 2020.

If approved, the Barry B. Tel-ford unit would be a new off-campus training site providing three educational programs.

“The goal of Texarkana College is to educate our community. The goal of the criminal justice system is rehabilitation so that when inmates are able to be paroled that they are able to find jobs,” Dr. Donna McDaniel, vice president of instruction said.

Texarkana College officials say it could take anywhere from six months to a year for approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) for the program.

“They apply just like students here apply at Texarkana College but there’s processes they have to go through with the criminal justice system to be eligible to participate in training programs on the unit,” Dr. McDaniel said.

There are three programs that will be offered: construction technology, welding, and electrical technology. As for tuition, interested inmates can seek some financial assistance.

“They have to pay just as any student and they’re not eligible for federal Pell Grants so they have to find family members have to pay for them. Or there are funds through the criminal justice system. loans that they can seek,” Dr. McDaniel said.

If approved, inmates could enroll and start taking classes as early as January of 2020. However, the full program is set to start next fall.



