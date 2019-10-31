Internationally renowned FriendsWithYou brings Rainbow City to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (Rainbow City Press Release) – The Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) invites everyone to the Rainbow City Parade Saturday, Nov. 2.

March, bicycle, walk, or dance from artspace in downtown Shreveport to Caddo Common to open an entire city block of 40 huge, whimsical, air-filled, colorful, zany sculptures seen before only in Hong Kong, Toronto, Miami, New York, and now Shreveport.

The Rainbow City Parade opens a six-week festival with daily programming including Arts in Education Steam Learning Tours for students in Grades 3-5, “Walking Wednesdays” with healthy food truck options, Thursday night Drumming with Ron Hardy, and “Ditch the Kids and Dance” Friday nights with bands and DJs!

Saturdays are family days with exercise by the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Team and Hands-On Fun. Sundays feature yoga and special brunches catered by popular local chefs. There are special “Kiddos in PJ’s in the Park” days on Sunday, November 24 and Saturday, December 7. SportsSpectrum and the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank team up to bring the Thanksgiving Day 5K Turkey Trot to Rainbow City.

The Rainbow City Parade and Rainbow City Shreveport are made possible by generous sponsorships from Ochsner Health System/LSU Health System, The City of Shreveport, The Louisiana Office of Tourism, The Shreveport Convention & Tourist Bureau, The Shreveport Regional Airport and Red Ball Oxygen.

Caddo Common, with its Rainbow City, is located at 869 Texas Avenue in downtown Shreveport in the Shreveport Common Neighborhood. It is free and open to the public.

Make-and-Take Parade paraphernalia, marching in the Rainbow City Parade and entrance to Rainbow City from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 2 is free and the public is invited.

Visit www.FriendsWithYouShreveport.com for complete details.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.