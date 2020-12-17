INTERVIEW: Gearing up for 45th Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Independence Bowl Foundations is getting ready for their biggest day of the year.

The 45th playing of the Radiance Technology Independence Bowl is December 26th. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Stadium.

This year’s bowl will feature the Army Black Knights facing off with a Pac-12 team that has yet to be determined.

While the game itself gets top billing, there are plenty of other family-friendly events surrounding the game this year, including the Coca Cola Fan Fest & Tailgate Party.

Tickets for the game start at $30. You can purchase tickets by calling the Independence Bowl office at (318) 221-0712, or by going to their website, here.