Jefferson Award Winner: Paige Hoffpauir

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Life is all about having a sense of purpose, it’s the reason we get up every single day. Paige Hoffpauir found her purpose in caring for others, and it’s inspired those around her to care for their neighbors as well.

“I did pray for purpose within this community. I thought making a name for myself would be the best, but god had different plans for me,” explains Hoffpauir.

Paige Hoffpauir is a successful broker and real state company owner with more than 13 years of experience. She’s made a name for herself in her career field, but her calling truly came to life when she developed a philanthropic vision to connect neighbors on a block-by-block basis and use those relationships to give back to at risk communities in Shreveport.

“She can rally the best of us, she is just a go-getter. She never gives up,” says friend and Southern Trace Resident Barabara Zaffater, who nominated Paige for this award.

Hoffpauir attributes her purpose of giving back to her faith, which she believes changed her life for the better. As a wife and a loving mother of two…paige hopes to lead by example and leave a legacy of service her children can follow.

Through We Care Community Renewal, Hoffpauir helps give back to vulnerable neighborhoods in Shreveport through works like encouragement workshops, block parties, backpack giveaways, Christmas sponsorships, youth mentor work and numerous other initiatives.