Do you have a relative, friend or co-worker who is having an impact in our community? In every neighborhood, there are unsung heroes – volunteers and paid professionals who go well beyond their expected duties. KTAL NBC 6 wants to highlight and honor these unsung heroes by recognizing them with Jefferson Awards in partnership with Multiplying Good. Tell us about them today by clicking here!

Jefferson Awards: KTAL partners with Multiplying Good to highlight good works across the ArkLaTex

Jefferson Awards
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – If you’ve been looking for a way to honor someone in the ArkLaTex doing good things in our community, here’s your chance.

KTAL NBC 6 is partnering with Multiplying Good to help recognize those individuals representing the good that is happening all around us with the Jefferson Awards.

Since its founding in 1972, the Jefferson Awards has worked to honor local people, who do extraordinary things without expectation of recognition.

In every neighborhood, there are unsung heroes, volunteers, and paid professionals who go well beyond their expected duties.  We want to tell their stories.

Click here to nominate that person worthy of being a Jefferson Award recipient.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss