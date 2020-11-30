Jefferson, Texas set to host 38th annual Candlelight Tour

JEFFERSON, Texas. (KTAL/KSHV) – The 38th annual Candlelight Tour of Homes kicks off Thursday in Jefferson, Texas.

The Candlelight Tour differs from most holiday tour homes in that both holiday greenery and candlelight are used throughout each home.

Tour dates for 2020:

December 3rd – 5th

December 10th – 12th

Thursday tours are 3:00 pm- 7:00 pm

Friday and Saturday tours are 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Tickets purchased online are $25 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Tickets are nonrefundable.

Print your PayPal receipt and bring it with you to the Tour Homes, as it is your ticket.

The tickets are good for the entire tour so if you want to see different homes on different nights, you may.

Tickets may be purchased during the Jefferson Candlelight Tour of Homes event at these locations:

Candlelight Headquarters

Murphy Building

116 W. Austin Street

Thursday – 1 pm to 6 pm

Friday and Saturday – 1 pm to 8 pm

The Excelsior House Hotel

211 W. Austin Street

Guests can join in with our numerous repeat visitors to shop for that special gift or souvenir, dine at one of the fine restaurants, visit the Enchanted Christmas Tree Forest, take a carriage ride, take a Christmas themed steam train ride on the Historic Jefferson Railway, and visit the award-winning museum and view the R. D. Moses model train extravaganza adjacent to the museum.

To purchase your ticket online, click here.