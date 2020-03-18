Jefferson Texas to celebrate Thomas Jefferson’s birthday in April

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Just five days after Thomas Jefferson’s birthday, the town of Jefferson, Texas, will celebrate Jefferson’s impact on America! Wine Garden from beginning at 1 p.m. in the Jeffersonian Institute Courtyard.

Steve Edenbo will portray Thomas Jefferson. Edenbo, who has worked as a professional interpreter of Thomas Jefferson for more than 20 years and has performed countless presentations and performances across the nation from official functions to elementary classrooms.

Jefferson was considered the ‘Father of Wine’ in America, claiming in 1818 that “in nothing have the habits of the palate more decisive influence than in our relish of wines.”

Local wineries will be available for taste testing, including Enoch’s new “Jefferson Select,” which is a modified version of Thomas Jefferson’s red wine recipe, accompanied by live music.

Other activities will include a Mac-and-Cheese Bake Off and Silent Auction from 1-3 p.m. at Jeffersonian Institute Courtyard Restaurant, where cooks can impress Thomas Jefferson, with their very own mac-and-cheese recipes.

Jefferson himself will judge the top three winners of the Mac and Cheese Bake Off and awards will be given at 3 p.m. in the JI Courtyard. Following the competition, all Mac and Cheese entries will be auctioned off and proceeds will go towards the Beautification of Jefferson, TX.

Then, from 5-6 p.m., Jefferson will perform, “The Boisterous Sea of Liberty” in the Jeffersonian Institute Ballroom “The Boisterous Sea of Liberty is Never Without a Wave: Thomas Jefferson’s insights on navigating the political divides that defined our democracy.”

On Friday, a Pre-VIP Event will be held from 5-6 p.m. at Enoch’s Wine & Coffeehouse in downtown Jefferson. Thomas Jefferson and Jonah, Enoch’s Wine Director, will be on hand to share a unique wine experience. Jefferson Select Wine will be available. This is a sponsorship event and tickets are $100 per person, with 100 tickets available.

