Junior League prepares for King Cake Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Junior League of Shreveport Bossier will host its 4th annual King Cake Classic 5K, 10K, and Fun Run on Saturday, February 8, 2020. It takes place from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Red River Brewing Company located at 1200 Marshall Street in Downtown Shreveport.

The race route will begin and end at Red River Brewing. A Mardi Gras celebration will take place at the finish line with a slice of Lowder’s Bakery king cake, craft beer, kids area and activities. Costumes are encouraged at this family-friendly event. All proceeds benefit Junior League of Shreveport Bossier.

Click here to register or donate.

